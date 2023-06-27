Avtar Lit, the founder of Britain’s first full-time Asian radio station, Sunrise Radio, is no more. He has passed away at the age of 73.

His family released a statement announcing the death of Avatar Lit this morning.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Lit and Sunrise Radio family, it is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of the radio and broadcasting pioneer Dr Avtar Singh Lit. Avtar was a visionary. He created electronic British Asian media with the launch of Sunrise Radio, the first 24-hour independent and greatest commercial Asian radio station in the world.

“Avtar entered broadcasting to give the British Asian community a voice, which he indisputably achieved and far more. We are incredibly proud of his legacy which has given much joy and opportunity to so many.

“Avtar is survived by his mother, five children, Surjit (51), Tony (50), Bobby (49), Serena (24), and Robbie (19), and his five grandchildren. Avtar was a much-beloved son, father, and grandfather.

“As a family, we kindly request privacy at this difficult time.”

Avtar launched Sunrise Radio in 1989 in West London. It is now the number-one commercial Asian radio station in the UK.