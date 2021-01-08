When an actor can’t perform stunts, a stunt double is hired to do the stunts. But not many Bollywood actors like to reveal that they have used a stunt double in a film. However, recently Sunny Leone wrote an appreciation post her stunt double.

The actress posted on Instagram, “This is my appreciation post — This talented young man has made me look so amazing doing the things that are too dangerous to do unless trained. Thank you so much @yasar_munir for your hard work! And the message you sent was beyond sweet. Takes a lot of strength to come to set put a wig on and play a female with confidence. So to all the HATERS how brave and confident are you to do something out of your comfort zone??? ���������I’m proud of You Yasar!”

Sunny is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s web series Anamika which also stars Sonnalli Seygall. A couple of days ago, the actress had also posted a video from the sets in which she was seen doing some action.

She had captioned the video as, “Action shot with @vikrampbhatt Sir has the eye of the tiger and as you can see I’m having too much fun!! Lol but we got the shot!”

Sunny’s last Bollywood film was 2019 release Motichoor Chaknachoor in which she had a special song. The actress has a couple of projects lined up down South.