Sunny Deol reveals he was dyslexic as a child

Bollywood star Sunny Deol, who is presently basking in the riotous success of his latest release Gadar 2, has revealed that he was dyslexic as a child and would also often get “slapped” for not scoring well in studies.

“I was dyslexic as a child. Back then, we did not even know what that meant. I would get slapped, called duffer for not being able to study,” Deol revealed during a recent interview.

The actor further added, “Even now when it comes to reading, sometimes the words seem all jumbled up. Often people say to use a teleprompter (at public gatherings) but I refuse! I am like, ‘You tell me what to say, I will try to say it.”

The actor added that though being dyslexic was one aspect of his personality, he also had a “very high” IQ.

“Me being dyslexic never came up in conversation over the years. But it used to get difficult, initially, I would feel nervous to speak. Now, with age may be, I feel I have opened up more. But back in the day whenever someone would hand over the microphone to me, I would wonder, ‘Now what do I say?”

Also starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the all-time blockbuster Gadar, which released in 2001. The film, which hit screens on August 11, has netted over £45 million at the domestic box office.

Deol will next be seen in Zee Studios’ Baap.