According to reports, Bollywood star Sunny Deol has signed on to star in acclaimed filmmaker R Balki’s upcoming psychological thriller. Balki has previously directed such notable films as Cheeni Kum (2007), Paa (2009), Shamitabh (2014), Ki & Ka (2016), and Pad Man (2018).

His next directorial already stars Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role and buzz has it that the Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) actress Shreya Dhanwanthary has also been roped in for an important character.

Deol’s addition to the primary cast may come as a surprise, but Balki is determined to show the action star in a new light and make the audience sit up and notice him. Though nothing is known about the character that the actor essays in the film, it has emerged that it is going to be something that he has not attempted ever before.

In a career spanning over 30 years, Sunny Deol has delivered a series of blockbuster films, including Betaab (1983), Tridev (1989), Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Darr (1993), Jeet (1996), Ghatak (1996), Border (1997), and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) to name a few. In 2019, he directed Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas to launch his son, Karan Deol, in Bollywood. It is going to be really exciting to see the action star in a completely new avatar in Balki’s next.

As per reports, the yet-to-be-titled film hit the shooting floor over the weekend. It is currently being shot in Mumbai. The first few scenes of the film were shot late night around the posh area of Colaba in the city.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sunny Deol, R Balki, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary