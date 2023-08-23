Sunny Deol gets emotional as ‘Gadar 2’ enters £40 million club

Tara Singh a.k.a Sunny Deol got emotional as his recent release Gadar 2 entered the £40 million club at the domestic box office in India.

The actor on Wednesday posted a video on social media.

Sunny could not keep calm to express his feeling and recorded a video while sitting in a flight. He just took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love.

In the video, Sunny said, “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote, “Sunny Paaji Thank you too also for giving us an all-time blockbuster movie we fans are very happy. Paaji you are looking tired take some rest. Waheguru Ji bless you!”

Taking to Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details and wrote:

400 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 begins its momentous journey to ₹ 500 cr Club… Is a ONE-HORSE RACE in mass pockets / #Hindi heartland, which is adding to its big, fat total… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 400.70 cr. #India biz.

Since being released, Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office, as it set a new record dwarfing the collections of Aamir Khan’s Dangal on the second Monday.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.