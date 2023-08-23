26.3 C
London
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Entertainment
Sunny Deol gets emotional as 'Gadar 2' enters £40 million club
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets emotional as ‘Gadar 2’ enters £40 million club

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Tara Singh a.k.a Sunny Deol got emotional as his recent release Gadar 2 entered the £40 million club at the domestic box office in India.

The actor on Wednesday posted a video on social media.

Sunny could not keep calm to express his feeling and recorded a video while sitting in a flight. He just took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love.

In the video, Sunny said, “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote, “Sunny Paaji Thank you too also for giving us an all-time blockbuster movie we fans are very happy. Paaji you are looking tired take some rest. Waheguru Ji bless you!”

Taking to Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details and wrote:

Since being released, Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office, as it set a new record dwarfing the collections of Aamir Khan’s Dangal on the second Monday.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

