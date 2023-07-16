Critics have slammed Rishi Sunak’s plan to fund a public sector pay rise by increasing fees charged to migrants for visa applications and NHS access.

Unison which represents 1.3 million public service workers and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants call the policy “deeply unfair” and “deliberately divisive,” warning of its negative impact on the UK economy and communities, The Guardian reported.

Additionally, the British Meat Processors Association, a trade body for the meat industry, expressed concerns that the fee hike may contribute to inflation. They fear that the increased costs for hiring essential factory workers from overseas will be passed on to consumers through higher food prices.

Sunak’s announcement of a 5 to 7 per cent pay rise for the public sector, including doctors and teachers, has been met with criticism. The plan to partially fund the increase through hiking fees paid by migrants for living and working in the UK has sparked concerns and opposition.

The proposed fee hike for migrants includes raising the immigration health surcharge from £624 to £1,035 a year, a 417% increase compared to five years ago.

Visa fees for work, visit, and study visas will also rise significantly.

The fee for international students and children will increase from £470 to £776 per year.

Migrants are required to pay the surcharge upfront, resulting in a person staying for five years having to pay £5,175 for health fees alone.

Additionally, visa fees will rise by 15% for work and visit visas and “at least 20%” for study visas, certificates of sponsorship, and leave to remain, the government said.

According to immigration barrister Colin Yeo, the total cost for a family of four relocating to the UK will be “at least £33,000” before considering legal and relocation expenses.

Sunak aims to raise £1bn to partially fund the pay uplift for public sector workers.

However, critics argue that the policy will exacerbate worker shortages and have harmful social implications, pricing workers out of affording visas and pushing them further into poverty.

Some believe it reflects divisive and borderline racist politics.

Migrants’ Rights Network’s chief executive Fizza Qureshi highlights the frustration of migrants being asked to bear the cost of public sector pay rises, affecting low-wage workers in the public sector.

While Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney MP and other industry representatives echo concerns about high immigration fees negatively impacting the economy and public services.

The fee increases will affect international workers across various sectors, including engineering, academia, factory work, and hospitality.

The fee increases will also impact international students, who made a significant contribution of £37.4 billion to the UK economy in 2021/22. Healthcare workers are exempt from paying the immigration health surcharge.

Defending the fee increases, a Home Office spokesperson said the increased fees will help fund public services, while pay rises will be supported through prioritisation within existing departmental budgets.

However, Unison’s general secretary Christina McAnea, emphasises that migrant workers play a crucial role in society and public services and should be welcomed and respected rather than penalised for funding issues.