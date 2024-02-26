8.5 C
London
Monday, February 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsSunak warns of toxic political culture amid security threats to MPs
UK News

Sunak warns of toxic political culture amid security threats to MPs

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Conservative party not Islamophobic, says Sunak

British prime minister Rishi Sunak denied on Monday that...
Headline Story

Death threats have become a norm, says Labour MP

An Asian-origin Labour party MP has said receiving death...
UK News

Junior doctors begin new five-day strike over pay dispute

Hospital junior doctors in England started a five-day strike...
UK News

Sunak urges West to ‘be bolder’ in seizing frozen Russian assets

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said that Western nations should...
UK News

Tories suspend MP Anderson over ‘Islamophobic’ comments

The Tories on Saturday (24) suspended their former deputy...

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has issued a warning about the increasing toxicity in political culture, in light of reports that members of Parliament are encountering security threats due to their voting intentions in the House of Commons concerning the Israel-Gaza conflict.

He issued a statement on Saturday (24) to condemn the hijacking of protests on the streets of the country by extremists to glorify terrorism. It came as a report in ‘The Sunday Times’ newspaper claims that three unnamed female MPs have been sanctioned additional security after concerns about their safety.

“The explosion in prejudice and antisemitism since the Hamas attacks on the 7 October [2023] are as unacceptable as they are un-British. Simply put antisemitism is racism,” said Sunak in his statement.

“Legitimate protests hijacked by extremists to promote and glorify terrorism, elected representatives verbally threatened and physically, violently targeted and antisemitic tropes beamed onto our own Parliament building,” he said, with reference to an offensive projection on the Palace of Westminster recently.

“And in Parliament this week a very dangerous signal was sent that this sort of intimidation works. It is toxic for our society and our politics and is an affront to the liberties and values we hold dear here in Britain,” he said of the scenes of chaos in the Commons last week over a Gaza ceasefire vote.

While he did not make a reference to it specifically, his intervention came soon after the governing Conservatives suspended party MP Lee Anderson after he claimed during an interview that Pakistani-origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan was under the control of “Islamists”.

The Opposition had demanded action over the remarks, which Labour Leader Keir Starmer branded as a “racist and Islamophobic outburst”.

“This isn’t just embarrassing for the Conservative Party, it emboldens the worst forces in our politics,” said Starmer.

The row follows an article by former home secretary Suella Braverman over the weekend that claimed Islamists and extremists were taking charge in all walks of life in Britain, attacked as “extreme rhetoric” by the Opposition parties.

Braverman, sacked from the Cabinet by Sunak last year, was reacting to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle saying that he had selected certain amendments to a motion related to ceasefire in Gaza in a bid to ensure all options were on the table for MPs to vote on and to protect MPs’ safety.

According to ‘The Sunday Times’ report, security minister Tom Tugendhat has been working with the Home Office, the police and the parliamentary authorities to significantly enhance the safety and security of MPs. As part of the overhaul, the royal and VIP executive committee (RAVEC), which is responsible for the security of the royal family as well as senior politicians including the prime minister and home secretary, has been brought in to help assess the threat to MPs.

“Many MPs are petrified by the abuse they are facing,” a senior security source was quoted as saying.

It is understood that the female MPs requiring additional security have been provided with close protection by private companies, along with chauffeur-driven cars, which are normally provided only to senior members of the Cabinet and the Leader of the Opposition.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Conservative party not Islamophobic, says Sunak

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Several Indian helpers in Russian army discharged: India

Headline Story 0
Several Indians who worked as support staff to the...

India denies entry to Asian origin UK academic

News 0
A UK-based professor of Asian origin was denied entry...

Buddha’s relics flown to Thailand from India for Makha Bucha day

News 0
A 26-day exhibition has been held in Thailand’s Bangkok...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

Indian farmers want Parliament to discuss their demands

Headline Story 0
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc