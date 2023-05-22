Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to his ethics adviser regarding the handling of a speeding offence by home secretary Suella Braverman, his spokesperson said on Monday (22), after calls for an investigation into whether she broke ministerial rules.

Suella Braverman, who oversees the police and law enforcement, said on Monday she regretted the speeding offence and paid a fine but said she was “confident that nothing untoward has happened.”

Braverman asked officials to help arrange a private driving-awareness course to prevent her speeding violation becoming public knowledge, the Sunday Times reported over the weekend.

Opposition parties have called on the prime minister to investigate whether Braverman breached the ministerial code over her handling of the speeding ticket. Ministers are barred from using government officials to help with their personal affairs.

“He’s availing himself of the information having got back from the G7,” his spokesperson said.

“The prime minister believes in proper process so that’s why he’s availing himself of the information whilst he has had a conversation with the independent adviser.”

Sunak, who promised to restore government integrity and professionalism when he took power in October following months of turmoil under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, has already lost three cabinet members to scandal.

Braverman was forced to resign from her job last year after she was found to have broken ministerial rules by sending confidential information using a private phone. Sunak reappointed her less than a week later in one of his first acts as prime minister.

(Reuters)