31.8 C
New York
Friday, June 21, 2024
Subscribe
HomeUK NewsSunak 'angry' as election betting allegations surface
UK News

Sunak ‘angry’ as election betting allegations surface

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Rishi Sunak (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

UK News

Conservative campaign gathers momentum with Boris Johnson’s backing

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thrown his support...
UK News

Husband murders wife over TikTok relationship, court told

Aminan Rahman, 47, is accused of strangling his wife,...
UK News

Labour steps up efforts to reconnect with Muslim voters

Labour is intensifying its efforts to regain support among...
UK News

Rishi Sunak reflects on choosing education over luxuries in his youth

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently opened up about his...
UK News

More ethnic minority MPs anticipated in upcoming UK Parliament: Study

A significant rise in the number of ethnic minority...

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his fury over accusations that three Conservative Party members placed bets on the announcement of an early general election, raising concerns about potential insider trading within the party.

In light of these claims, the Conservative Party’s campaign director has taken a leave of absence while investigations are conducted. This development follows reports that Laura Saunders, a candidate for Bristol North West, and her husband Tony Lee, are under investigation by the UK’s gambling regulator for possibly profiting from privileged information.

During a televised debate, Sunak articulated his position clearly: “I was incredibly angry to learn of these allegations. It’s a really serious matter. It’s right that they’re being investigated properly.” He stressed that any individuals found guilty should face the “full consequences of the law” and be expelled from the party.

Amidst these accusations, another Conservative candidate has already issued an apology for betting on the election date prior to its public announcement. This betting scandal further compounds the party’s difficulties, as recent polls indicate a significant lead for the Labour Party, which could potentially end the Conservatives’ 14-year governance.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt acknowledged the difficult road ahead, remarking at a Times event, “It’s going to be very tough. I don’t think any of us would pretend that is the most likely outcome. We can certainly do a lot better than the polls are suggesting and we are working very hard to do so.”

- Advertisement -

Current polls suggest that Labour leader Keir Starmer could achieve a substantial parliamentary majority, potentially making Sunak the first Prime Minister to lose his seat in a general election. Since Sunak called the election, the Conservatives have faced several setbacks, including a rain-soaked campaign launch and criticism over his early departure from D-Day commemorations in France.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Conservative campaign gathers momentum with Boris Johnson’s backing

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rare pink dolphin spotted in North Carolina, fact check pending

USA News 0
The extremely rare 'pink' dolphin spotted in North Carolina,...

’12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey to be featured in Shanghai Film Festival

Entertainment 0
The award-winning film starring Mirzapur actor, Vikrant Massey's film...

Indian man tricks male friend into sex reassignment surgery to get married

News 0
A 20-year-old man has claimed that he was forced...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc