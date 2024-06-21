Sunak ‘angry’ as election betting allegations surface

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his fury over accusations that three Conservative Party members placed bets on the announcement of an early general election, raising concerns about potential insider trading within the party.

In light of these claims, the Conservative Party’s campaign director has taken a leave of absence while investigations are conducted. This development follows reports that Laura Saunders, a candidate for Bristol North West, and her husband Tony Lee, are under investigation by the UK’s gambling regulator for possibly profiting from privileged information.

During a televised debate, Sunak articulated his position clearly: “I was incredibly angry to learn of these allegations. It’s a really serious matter. It’s right that they’re being investigated properly.” He stressed that any individuals found guilty should face the “full consequences of the law” and be expelled from the party.

Amidst these accusations, another Conservative candidate has already issued an apology for betting on the election date prior to its public announcement. This betting scandal further compounds the party’s difficulties, as recent polls indicate a significant lead for the Labour Party, which could potentially end the Conservatives’ 14-year governance.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt acknowledged the difficult road ahead, remarking at a Times event, “It’s going to be very tough. I don’t think any of us would pretend that is the most likely outcome. We can certainly do a lot better than the polls are suggesting and we are working very hard to do so.”

Current polls suggest that Labour leader Keir Starmer could achieve a substantial parliamentary majority, potentially making Sunak the first Prime Minister to lose his seat in a general election. Since Sunak called the election, the Conservatives have faced several setbacks, including a rain-soaked campaign launch and criticism over his early departure from D-Day commemorations in France.