32 C
London
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSumukhi Suresh’s London show was ‘masterful and meaningful’
Entertainment

Sumukhi Suresh’s London show was ‘masterful and meaningful’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Suchandrika Chakrabarti: ‘I think a good stand-up has to begin with something personal’

AFTER many years in journalism, Suchandrika Chakrabarti found her...
Entertainment

Rajinikanth mourns the demise of ‘Jailer’ co-star Marimuthu

Rajinikanth has paid a heartfelt tribute to actor G...
USA News

Poll: Nikki Haley only Republican who can beat Biden

INDIAN AMERICAN Nikki Haley is the only Republican presidential...
News

Protection officers accused of racist remarks towards Malala Yousafzai

A former detective inspector has accused West Midlands police...
Arts and Culture

‘It’s a privilege’: Paul Bazely on playing Mahatma Gandhi in ‘The Father and the Assassin’

AFTER the huge critical and commercial success in 2022,...

MOST top stand-up comedians will perform for an hour, including those who have specials on streaming sites. Sumukhi Suresh delivered an effortless 90-minute set at Soho Theatre in central London and could have quite easily carried on for another hour because she was that good. 

 The high-energy Indian stand-up talent found laughter in diverse subjects that included dating, Bumble, failed experiences with drugs, getting older and life in lockdown. She also spoke about drunk friends, going from being supportive when they were younger to being brutally honest in older age.  

The naturally gifted performer surprised audiences with a hilarious account of unrealistic romance in Indian soap operas and acted it out brilliantly on stage. There was also amazing audience interaction, which saw her deliver lightening quick jokes, which drew roars of laughter. While all these diversions were highly entertaining, she was at her very best speaking about personal experiences, including a lecture from her Indian mother as a 13-year-old, explaining that any girl who smokes, drinks, or does drugs is a prostitute.  

There were also moments where she mined comedy gold from painful incidents like being constantly fat shamed, her hormone imbalance and being rejected on a date. An intelligent account of being alone, which was relatable and had important life lessons, was another of many stand-out moments. What elevated the various elements to a higher level was a magnificent stage mastery and a natural ability to bring stories to life. 

 All the various strands showed quite comprehensively that Sumukhi Suresh is one of India’s finest comic talents, even if her mother disapproves of her life choices. It was another illustration that Soho Theatre in London really is the leader in introducing great Indian talents to British audiences. With a growing social media presence and impressive body of work, she is like a long lost friend, who is well worth finding 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Rajinikanth mourns the demise of ‘Jailer’ co-star Marimuthu
Next article
Suchandrika Chakrabarti: ‘I think a good stand-up has to begin with something personal’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Suchandrika Chakrabarti: ‘I think a good stand-up has to begin with something personal’

Entertainment 0
AFTER many years in journalism, Suchandrika Chakrabarti found her...

Rajinikanth mourns the demise of ‘Jailer’ co-star Marimuthu

Entertainment 0
Rajinikanth has paid a heartfelt tribute to actor G...

Poll: Nikki Haley only Republican who can beat Biden

USA News 0
INDIAN AMERICAN Nikki Haley is the only Republican presidential...

Popular

Suchandrika Chakrabarti: ‘I think a good stand-up has to begin with something personal’

Entertainment 0
AFTER many years in journalism, Suchandrika Chakrabarti found her...

Rajinikanth mourns the demise of ‘Jailer’ co-star Marimuthu

Entertainment 0
Rajinikanth has paid a heartfelt tribute to actor G...

Poll: Nikki Haley only Republican who can beat Biden

USA News 0
INDIAN AMERICAN Nikki Haley is the only Republican presidential...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc