Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a multi-talented personality. He is a writer, director, producer, and music composer. The filmmaker has composed songs for his movies like Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Malaal, and all the songs were chartbusters.

Bhansali has also composed music for his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. But, before we get to hear the songs of the Alia Bhatt starrer, we will get to listen to Bhansali’s music in a Ghazal album titled Sukoon.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the music album will be out in the first week of September on Saregama. The filmmaker worked on Sukoon during the lockdown.

While talking about it, Bhansali told the portal, “Of late, I’ve been composing music for my own films. But this is my first independent album. I am keen to know the listeners’ reaction.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to listen to songs of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first independent music album.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is currently busy with the post-production of Gangubai Kathiawadi and pre-production of his series Heera Mandi.

A few days ago, Heera Mandi was officially announced. Bhansali Productions had tweeted, “An epic experience awaits you… A visual spectacle that will leave you breathless. We are thrilled to bring #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s #Heeramandi on @NetflixIndia .”

The series will stream on Netflix.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film was slated to release in July this year but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. The new release date of the film is not yet announced.