Dark circles under the eyes are a physical manifestation of bodily changes and changes the mind is going through. Due to our fast-paced lives, our sleep cycles get affected due to exposure to white light and unlimited screen time.

We also don’t eat our meals properly and often grab food on the go which means lesser nutrients for our bodies. Over time, this unhealthy lifestyle shows up as symptoms such as dark circles and other skin problems as well.

In fact, since the skin around the eyes is very delicate it is the first spot on the face that starts to show signs of ageing. For this reason, the most common eye concern people face is dark circles, which are not only caused due to an unhealthy lifestyle but also due to nutritional deficiencies.

So, in addition to following a balanced diet, topical application, too, may help prevent or reduce the appearance of dark circles, The Indian Express informs.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, shares some top home remedies to treat this common issue. She captioned her Instagram post – “Suffering from dark circles? Here are my top 5 home remedies!”

So, get ready to say goodbye to dark circles with these effective DIY Ayurvedic tips.

Potato

Strain the juice from a grated raw white potato and apply the liquid around your eyes. This vegetable is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Writing about its benefits, Dimple shares, “It has active enzymes, vitamin C, starch, which provides nourishment to the skin around your eyes, and helps reduce inflammation.”

Aloe Vera

“It is rich in a chemical compound called aloesin, which helps in reducing pigmentation,” she said. Aloe vera helps in hydration and makes the skin under the eyes more supple. It also reportedly helps to reduce inflammation. Dimple adds, “You can gently massage aloe vera around the eyes using your ring finger without applying too much pressure. You can also mix it with other ingredients like lemon juice, honey, or rose water.”

Almond oil

This oil not only has antioxidant properties but is also a rich source of vitamin E, phosphorus, magnesium, and copper. Apparently, almond oil works as an excellent salve that hydrates the delicate skin around the eyes and helps to keep it plump. Dimple informs, “A light massage with the ring finger helps improve blood flow towards the surface of the skin and thus reduce the appearance of dark circles, signs of fatigue, and fine lines.” A mixture of almond oil along with honey applied around the eyes is also supposed to be a good remedy for dark circles.

Saffron

According to the expert, this spice helps to reduce dark circles by lightening the skin around the eyes. Saffron is a rich source of flavonoids and antioxidants which supposedly protect against harmful substances and which has anti-inflammatory effects. To get the benefits of saffron all you need to do is take 2-3 strands of saffron and soak it in cold milk – apply this around your eyes using a cotton ball.

Green tea bags

“A rich source of phenolic compounds, cold black or green tea bags when kept on the eyes for 10-15 mins help reduce the appearance of dark circles,” said Dr Dimple. This is because caffeine which is a natural chemical that is present in tea can help to narrow blood vessels around the eyes and thereby limit blood flow. Moreover, phenolic compounds suppress inflammation.

Here’s a list of some more Ayurvedic treatments that can help to reduce dark circles, according to information shared on the Art of Living website.

• Go for an Ayurveda massage therapy called the Abhyanga.

• Incorporate eyewashes into your daily routine. Use either pure water, Triphala tea, or Yastimadhu tea.

• Massage your face, especially around your eyes with Kumkumadi Tailam. You can also use a face mask of sandalwood and rose water.

• Use Ayurvedic nasal drops like Sri Sri Tattva’s Anu Taila and rub it inside your nostrils to get glowing skin.

• Use eye drops like Sri Netra drops from Sri Sri Tattva to relax your eyes and to get rid of stress caused due to screen exposure.

• To get rid of tired weary eyes, you can also practice palming by rubbing your hands together to create warmth – now place your hands over your eyes to feel the difference.