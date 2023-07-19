Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, is presently busy promoting her comeback song “Shararat,” scheduled to be out on World Music Day, June 21.

The actress recently opened up about her equation with ex-husband, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and how it impacted her career.

She said Kapur was “very clear that he does not want his wife to act.”

“My (then) husband was very clear that he does not want his wife to act. I said, ‘Okay, no big deal.’ I was too naive, too young to understand what he was trying to do. I always had more talent than ambition so I didn’t think anything would stop in my life. Though it did.”

In another interview, when she was asked how a woman who ran away from her house to do films can simply step away from the industry one day, she said, “Because her husband tells her he does not want her to act. I also feel that if my parents were not so strict, I would have not gravitated towards films. I was a rebel.”

She added, “I think I just had this mad, passionate, crazy idea of love. So, when my husband said don’t act, I said, ‘Okay’. So, it wasn’t so important. It’s not like somebody held a gun at my head and said, ‘You can’t do.’ I was so in my world, it did not matter. That’s what I wanted. I wanted marriage, I wanted kids and I wanted a family and I never thought…”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!