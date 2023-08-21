Success of ‘Gadar 2’ has blown everyone’s brains away: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar has applauded the overwhelming response that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Petel’s film Gadar 2 has been getting at the domestic box office ever since hitting cinemas on August 11, 2023.

Speaking at an event conducted by The Indian Express’ group, Johar said, “I never thought there was any problem with what Bollywood was doing. We have had bad years in the past, and we were having another one or two bad years. It doesn’t mean, ‘Boycott Bollywood’, ‘They are dead’, ‘The South is taking over’. South is great. What they are doing is amazing.”

He added, “I was the first one who went with all reverence in my heart to Rajamouli sir and wanted to present Baahubali. I am obsessed with them. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the four kinds of cinema have catered to different kinds of audiences and have done it with super conviction. So, I have a lot of respect for them. But I also have a lot of respect for the storytellers we have in our (Hindi) cinema.”

The filmmaker continued, “Gadar (2) has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film that was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the all-time blockbuster Hindi film Gadar.

Johar’s own directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released last month, has also performed extremely well at the ticket window.