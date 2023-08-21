24.1 C
London
Monday, August 21, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSuccess of ‘Gadar 2’ has blown everyone’s brains away: Karan Johar
Entertainment

Success of ‘Gadar 2’ has blown everyone’s brains away: Karan Johar

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Rajinikanth reacts to backlash for touching Adityanath’s feet

Superstar Rajinikanth recently faced backlash for touching Uttar Pradesh...
Features

The captivating fashion of ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of “Made in Heaven”...
Headline Story

Over a third of south Asians projected to have a comfortable retirement in UK

Over a third of south Asian communities in the...
UK News

Braverman not in favour of ‘more humane’ UN-backed asylum scheme

Home secretary Suella Braverman is refraining from endorsing an...
News

New Zealand launches probe into exploitation of Indian, Bangladeshi workers

The New Zealand authorities have initiated an extensive investigation...

Filmmaker Karan Johar has applauded the overwhelming response that Sunny Deol and Ameesha Petel’s film Gadar 2 has been getting at the domestic box office ever since hitting cinemas on August 11, 2023.

Speaking at an event conducted by The Indian Express’ group, Johar said, “I never thought there was any problem with what Bollywood was doing. We have had bad years in the past, and we were having another one or two bad years. It doesn’t mean, ‘Boycott Bollywood’, ‘They are dead’, ‘The South is taking over’. South is great. What they are doing is amazing.”

He added, “I was the first one who went with all reverence in my heart to Rajamouli sir and wanted to present Baahubali. I am obsessed with them. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the four kinds of cinema have catered to different kinds of audiences and have done it with super conviction. So, I have a lot of respect for them. But I also have a lot of respect for the storytellers we have in our (Hindi) cinema.”

The filmmaker continued, “Gadar (2) has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film that was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the all-time blockbuster Hindi film Gadar.

Johar’s own directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released last month, has also performed extremely well at the ticket window.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Rajinikanth reacts to backlash for touching Adityanath’s feet

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rajinikanth reacts to backlash for touching Adityanath’s feet

Entertainment 0
Superstar Rajinikanth recently faced backlash for touching Uttar Pradesh...

The captivating fashion of ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2

Features 0
The highly anticipated second season of “Made in Heaven”...

Over a third of south Asians projected to have a comfortable retirement in UK

Headline Story 0
Over a third of south Asian communities in the...

Popular

Rajinikanth reacts to backlash for touching Adityanath’s feet

Entertainment 0
Superstar Rajinikanth recently faced backlash for touching Uttar Pradesh...

The captivating fashion of ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2

Features 0
The highly anticipated second season of “Made in Heaven”...

Over a third of south Asians projected to have a comfortable retirement in UK

Headline Story 0
Over a third of south Asian communities in the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc