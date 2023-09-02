18.5 C
London
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSubhash Ghai recalls why his film ‘Shikhar’ with SRK got shelved
Entertainment

Subhash Ghai recalls why his film ‘Shikhar’ with SRK got shelved

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

PrettyLittleThing unveils exclusive collection with Naomi Campbell

UK’s leading womenswear etailer PrettyLittleThing has raised the curtain...
Entertainment

We’re divided by languages but art unites us: Rana Daggubati

He has lived with stories from the Amar Chitra...
Entertainment

Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ release gets postponed

Salaar fans will have to wait since the film’s producers...
Entertainment

Salman Khan unveils first poster of ‘Tiger 3’, confirms Diwali release

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday shared the first...
Entertainment

Asians Ahir Shah and Urooj Ashfaq win top prizes at 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards

BRITISH Asian stand-up Ahir Shah won the best show...

Many times, films have been announced with immense fanfare but only a few get to see the light of day. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s Shikhar is one of them.

In the 1990s, Ghai announced his ambitious film Shikhar with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff. The film’s mahurat was held in Haryana with great enthusiasm. Unfortunately, the movie did not make it through to the end.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Ghai took a stroll down memory lane, sharing why Shikhar was not made.

” Shikhar had a war backdrop. We had done our mahurat and even recorded a few songs for it. However, we had to shelve the film due to budgetary issues incurred after Trimurti failure… so we thought of making a small film and eventually Pardes happened,” he recalled.

Shikhar got scrapped but Ghai did not disappoint his fans. In 1997, he came up with Pardes with none other than Shah Rukh. The film also marked the debut of actress Mahima Chaudhry.

It revolved around the idea of values in Indian and Western culture. Shah Rukh played the lead role in the blockbuster hit and Mahima played his love interest. Khan played the role of Arjun, a man who is settled in a foreign land but still believes in the cultural values of his country.

Apart from the plot, credit also goes to songs such as ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ and ‘Meri Mehbooba’ for making Pardes one of the evergreen films of Bollywood. The music launch of the film was graced by late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It’s been over 25 years since the film was released and to date, people remember it, especially for its love songs such as ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ and ‘Meri Mehbooba’.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
We’re divided by languages but art unites us: Rana Daggubati
Next article
PrettyLittleThing unveils exclusive collection with Naomi Campbell

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

PrettyLittleThing unveils exclusive collection with Naomi Campbell

Entertainment 0
UK’s leading womenswear etailer PrettyLittleThing has raised the curtain...

We’re divided by languages but art unites us: Rana Daggubati

Entertainment 0
He has lived with stories from the Amar Chitra...

Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ release gets postponed

Entertainment 0
Salaar fans will have to wait since the film’s producers...

Popular

PrettyLittleThing unveils exclusive collection with Naomi Campbell

Entertainment 0
UK’s leading womenswear etailer PrettyLittleThing has raised the curtain...

We’re divided by languages but art unites us: Rana Daggubati

Entertainment 0
He has lived with stories from the Amar Chitra...

Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ release gets postponed

Entertainment 0
Salaar fans will have to wait since the film’s producers...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc