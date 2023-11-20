‘Strictly Come Dancing’: Who went home this weekend?

Angela Rippon is the latest celebrity to be voted out from the popular dance reality show Strictly Come Dancing.

All the celebrities performed at the iconic Blackpool Tower and two of them found themselves in the bottom two.

Rippon found herself at the bottom of the leaderboard and in the dance-off, which she faced against Bobby Brazier.

The TV legend performed the American smooth to Tea For Two by Ella Fitzgerald with dance partner Kai Widdrington while 20-year-old Brazier and his partner Dianne Buswell danced to Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham! After their performances, the judges decided to save Brazier.

Talking about her time on the show, Rippon said, “I have to tell you that the last nine weeks have probably been the most terrifying, the most fantastic, the most glorious, the most joyful that I have spent for a very long time in my profession.

“I have had the time of my life, people keep making reference to the fact that I presented Come Dancing, but that was 40 years ago, that was a different time! He (Widdrington) wasn’t even born then! But, actually, being this side of the competition, this side of the programme, has been really an eye-opener for me in so many different ways.

“Everybody talks about the team and all the pros – everyone who has danced – there is a real team spirit in this programme, unlike anything I’ve come across anywhere else in any of the many programmes I have done. It’s absolutely fabulous. They support us, they encourage us all the time – it’s absolutely wonderful. But the person who really has to get the most credit is this gentleman here (Widdrington).

“He is (Widdrington) an old soul on young shoulders. He is 28 and I am 79, there is a 51-year difference in our ages. He has looked after me so brilliantly, he is a wonderful dancer, a great choreographer, but he is a terrific teacher … and he has the patience of a saint!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 25th November at 19:30 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.