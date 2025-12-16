‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finalists confirmed as BBC show reaches grand finale

The finalists for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 have been confirmed following the elimination of EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal at the semi-final stage. Her departure came after a dance-off against Amber Davies, with the judges’ decision settling the final lineup ahead of the BBC show’s concluding weekend.

With Sopal’s exit, three couples remain in contention for the Glitterball trophy. The confirmed finalists are Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, and George Clarke with Alexis Warr. The live final will take place next Saturday, marking the final episode of the current Strictly Come Dancing series.

Who Are the Strictly Come Dancing Finalists in 2025?

The Strictly Come Dancing final will feature three couples who progressed from a competitive semi-final weekend.

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin secured their place after surviving the dance-off for the second consecutive week. The pair were unanimously saved by all four judges after performing their Couple’s Choice routine again during Sunday’s results show.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu advanced directly to the final after topping the semi-final leaderboard on Saturday night. Their combined score of 78 was the highest total achieved by any couple during the series so far, placing them firmly at the top of the rankings.

George Clarke and Alexis Warr also progressed without entering the dance-off. Strong public voting ensured they had enough support to book their place in the Strictly Come Dancing final without needing to perform again on Sunday.

Strictly Come Dancing Semi-Final Dance-Off Decides Final Spot

Balvinder Sopal and her professional partner Julian Caillon faced Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin in the semi-final dance-off. Sopal and Caillon repeated their Salsa, while Davies and Kuzmin reprised their Couple’s Choice routine.

The judges voted unanimously to save Davies, confirming Sopal’s exit from Strictly Come Dancing just one week before the final. Sopal had appeared in six dance-offs across the series, more than any other contestant this year, making her elimination a notable moment in the competition.

Why Balvinder Sopal’s Strictly Come Dancing Exit Stood Out

Sopal’s journey on Strictly Come Dancing was marked by repeated dance-off appearances, yet she consistently returned to compete each week. Following her elimination, she reflected positively on her time in the competition.

Speaking after her exit, Sopal said she had “absolutely adored every single minute” of the experience. She also thanked her professional partner, saying she had “never felt alone on this floor.”

Julian Caillon praised Sopal’s determination throughout the series, stating that she “embodies what Strictly is about.” He also highlighted her resilience and commitment during the weeks she spent competing on the BBC show.

How the Strictly Come Dancing Semi-Final Results Played Out

During Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing semi-final, each celebrity contestant performed two dances. The scores from both routines were combined to determine the leaderboard standings.

Carney and Gu’s strong performances earned them near-perfect marks, placing them comfortably at the top of the table. Davies followed closely behind, while Sopal finished at the bottom of the leaderboard, leading to her sixth appearance in the dance-off.

The semi-final weekend also included several additional moments beyond the competition. The results show featured tributes to presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who were each presented with a golden Glitterball trophy. Musical performances were delivered by Kylie Minogue and the band James, adding to the celebratory tone as the series approached its conclusion.

What Happens Next on Strictly Come Dancing?

The Strictly Come Dancing grand final will air live next Saturday at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. All three finalist couples will perform, with one pair ultimately lifting the Glitterball trophy at the end of the night.

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 will be decided during the live broadcast, bringing the current series to a close after months of competition, public voting, and judges’ scores.