Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Full line-up, betting odds, and new voting rules

Fifteen celebrity-professional pairings confirmed in the launch show.

Model Ellie Goldstein becomes the first contestant with Down syndrome on the show.

Amy Dowden returns after missing the 2024 series due to injury.

Voting moves entirely online; phone lines are discontinued.

Dianne Buswell will compete while pregnant, a first for the show.

First live show airs on 27 September, with themed weeks including Movie Week, Halloween Week, and Blackpool Week.

Grand final scheduled for 20 December 2025.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has officially revealed its celebrity and professional dancer pairings during the launch show. The program also introduced a major change to the way viewers can vote, moving away from phone lines and adopting an online-only system for the first time in its history.

With 15 couples announced, the season will feature a mix of returning professional dancers, new celebrity contestants, and historic milestones.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Launch: Who Are the New Couples?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 launch event confirmed the celebrity-professional pairings. Among the notable match-ups is Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, who will dance with Dianne Buswell, making them the so-called “Aussie dream team.”

Model Ellie Goldstein, the first contestant with Down syndrome to appear on the show, has been paired with professional dancer Vito Coppola. Their introduction was highlighted for the enthusiasm they brought to the stage.

Thomas Skinner, best known for The Apprentice, is dancing with Amy Dowden. Her return is significant, as she was forced to miss the 2024 season due to a stress fracture. Broadcaster Ross King is matched with Jowita Przystał and has already commented about “drawing the short straw.”

The full cast includes sports personalities, television actors, and reality TV stars, giving the 2025 season of Strictly Come Dancing a broad appeal.

Strictly Come Dancing Betting Odds Shift After Pairings

The announcement of the couples immediately affected betting markets. Bookmakers slashed odds for some contestants within hours of the launch show.

Gladiators star Harry Aikines Aryeetey, partnered with Karen Hauer, saw his odds fall from 16/1 to 8/1, reflecting expectations that his athletic background could help him succeed in the competition. Actor Lewis Cope remains the early favorite to win.

Not all contestants received favorable odds. Ross King’s chances dropped to 100/1, while Thomas Skinner’s odds lengthened despite his popularity. These early market movements suggest that public perception and first impressions are already shaping predictions for the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing Voting Rules: Online-Only for the First Time

A major change for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is the removal of the traditional phone vote. The program announced that viewers will now need a BBC account to vote online, ending the long-running use of premium rate phone lines.

Producers described the old system as “outdated” and too expensive to maintain. The new online-only format aligns with how audiences increasingly engage with television and digital platforms.

Another first for the show is that professional dancer Dianne Buswell is competing while pregnant, which will add a unique element to this year’s performances and overall competition.

Strictly Come Dancing Schedule: Key Dates to Know

The competition will begin with its first live broadcast on Saturday, 27 September 2025. From that point, the judges’ scores will be applied to the performances. Public voting will open the following week, leading into the first elimination.

Themed weeks, a long-standing tradition in Strictly Come Dancing, are already confirmed. These include:

Movie Week on 11 October

Halloween Week on 25 October

Blackpool Week on 22 November

The grand final of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 is scheduled for 20 December 2025, where the winning couple will be crowned.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025

This year’s season combines returning professionals, high-profile celebrity contestants, and a voting system overhaul. The inclusion of Ellie Goldstein marks a milestone for representation on the show, while Amy Dowden’s return highlights her resilience after injury. Dianne Buswell’s participation during pregnancy also sets a new precedent.

The betting odds suggest early favorites, but as past seasons of Strictly Come Dancing have shown, public support and weekly performances can quickly alter expectations.

As the competition progresses, the focus will be on how the new online voting system shapes audience participation and whether it affects voting patterns compared to previous years.

With the live shows beginning soon, Strictly Come Dancing 2025 promises to deliver the same mix of entertainment, competition, and public engagement that has made it one of the BBC’s most popular programs.