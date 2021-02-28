Renowned producer Rajan Sahi, who has produced a slew of successful television shows under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, is set to bring back one of audiences’ favourite shows Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya with a season two. The cast and crew of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 recently jetted off to Prayagraj to kick-start the outdoor shooting schedule of the show.

Talking about the upcoming season and brimming enthusiasm of the entire team, Rajan Sahi, “It is great interacting with the entire cast of Pratigya. The energy of the entire cast is high and everyone is very excited to take forward their show in season 2 as there will be a lot of expectations. DKP in collaboration with Pearl will retain all the best of what worked in season 1, but season 2 will also have surprise packages of new relevance, the story, and also a fresh cast which is being added to the already great, remarkable, and talented cast of season 1.”

The producer, whose ongoing shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are doing wonders on TRP charts, goes on to add, “There is going to be a great amalgamation of the previous cast and fresh cast. And I think as season 1 was known for its brilliant writing and performances and creating a huge impact amongst the audiences, so we are working hard towards creating a new relevance for season 2. Right now, we are at Prayagraj and we are commencing the outdoor shoot and will soon be coming to Mumbai to start the second leg of the shoot.”

Actor Pooja Gor, who plays the title role in the show, reminisces the first season and is kicked about the second season. “I feel as if I have returned home. Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya had become a household name since 2009. I am pleased to be back with its second season on Star Bharat. Viewers love has got us back on TV and I feel overwhelmed and also responsible to meet their expectations now with Season 2. I feel honoured to be working with renowned and respected Production House Director’s Kut Productions (DPK), Rajan Shahi sir and Pearl Grey ma’am for this coming season. The show is very special to us and we could not have asked for better timing to launch this season. I am hopeful that the show will do well like its first season and keep the audience intrigued and engrossed in the coming days,” she says.

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 will hit the airwaves on Star Bharat.

Tags: Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, Pooja Gor, Rajan Sahi, Pearl Grey, Star Bharat