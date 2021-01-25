SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. It was supposed to release in January this year, but due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed and the release was pushed.

But now, finally, the makers have announced the new release date of the film. RRR is slated to hit the big screens on 13th October 2021.

The official Instagram handle of the movie posted, “This October 13, witness Fire ��� and Water ��� come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊��� The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS… #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR @ssrajamouli @jrntr @alwaysramcharan @ajaydevgn @aliaabhatt @oliviakmorris @alison_doody @thondankani @dvvmovies.”

RRR is a Telugu film but like Rajamouli’s last release Baahubali franchise, this one will also be dubbed and released in various languages. It is touted to be one of the biggest pan-India films of the year.

A few days ago, the makers had started shooting for the climax, and they had posted on Instagram, “The MASSIVE CLIMAX shoot has begun! Mighty Bheem and Fiery Ramaraju are set to accomplish what they desired to achieve, together ✊��� A BIG SCREEN ExtRRRavaganza is coming your way������ #RRRMovie #RRR .”

While Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen in the lead roles, Alia and Ajay have extended cameos in the film. But, it is said that both the actors play a pivotal role in the movie.