Helmed by visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, RRR set the domestic box office on fire upon its theatrical release in March earlier this year. Additionally, the magnum opus put up a great show in various international territories, which helped it accumulate a mammoth collection of approximately £138 million by the end of its theatrical run.

After an excellent performance in cinemas, the film landed on Netflix and went on to garner praise from a number of Hollywood actors, directors, and writers. The blockbuster film hit the theatres in Japan last Friday, October 21. However, if one takes a look at its box office performance in Japan, it seems RRR has failed to live up to the high expectations of the audience there.

The film performed well on the very first day of its release by beating the opening day record of Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), Saaho (2019), and Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2016), but thereafter there has been no rise in numbers.

If reports are to be believed, RRR has racked up approximately £ 432262 so far in Japan. If we see normally the collections are not that bad, but because of the hype the film created ahead of its release in Japan, the trade circles had expected it to go bigger for the weekend.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles while Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt play important cameos. Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Rajamouli went to Japan to promote the film before its release.

Ram recently took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from their visit. “Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. 🇯🇵☄️ Japan is special – The people , the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched. 愛しています ❤️ This is just the beginning…🙏🏼 Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu fr this experience 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun❤️.. Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata Big shout out to @sskarthikeya ❤️and team!!” he captioned the pictures.