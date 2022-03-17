SS Rajamouli, regarded as one of the most successful filmmakers that Indian cinema has ever produced, is presently waiting for the release of his highly anticipated period drama RRR. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in important roles and is set to enter theatres on March 25, after facing a series of delays.

Right after the release of RRR, Rajamouli is expected to commence work on a mega-budgeted jungle adventure film with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu.

While his film with Mahesh Babu is still months away from getting off the ground, the visionary filmmaker has already started planning a new film, which may star Allu Arjun in the lead role. Yes, you read that right!

“The lockdown gave enough time to both SS Rajamouli and KV Vijayendra Prasad to revisit their ideas and bring them to the writing pad. There is a subject with them that warrants the presence of Allu Arjun, and they have had two to three meetings with the Icon star already,” a source close to the development informs a leading Indian publication.

The source goes on to add, “It will be their first film together and be assured, the outcome will be special. Rajamouli has worked with stars and presented them to the pan-India audience. This would be the first time when he will work with an actor with an already established pan-India presence. While things are far away, this film is in the front runner of being Rajamouli’s next after the Mahesh film.”

The untitled project will be officially announced only once Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu nears its completion. More details on both his upcoming films are expected to arrive in the upcoming months.

