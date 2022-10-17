On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Korean Cultural Center in India, the South Korean Pop- girl, boy groups ‘Bug-Aboo’ and ‘Kingdom’, came to participate in the two-day Korean cultural festival ‘Rang De Korea’ and said that they would love to work with Indian Bollywood artists.

In a press conference, artists of both groups said, “We may not understand the language of the people here but they have deeply felt the love, innocence and purity of Indians.” The artists of the ‘Kingdom’ group said, if the Indian government supports us they would like to make a song at the Taj Mahal, giving a Fusion touch to Indian music. Given a proposal, they would love to work with Indian Artists.

One of the boys from the group said that he is overwhelmed by the love and hospitality that he received from Indians and wanted to share the stage with the artists here.

Talking about their favourite Indian Artists, from Bollywood they added, “Aamir Khan’s ‘3 idiots’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘My name is Khan’ films that are famous in Korea.”

Another artist said that he would like to see the Taj Mahal during his next visit to India.

One of the artists of the girl group revealed that she used to read about the holy river Ganges as a child and wanted to see the sacred scenes associated with the Ganges. By coming here, her wish was fulfilled.

Korea Cultural Centre of India (KCCI) organized a two-day cultural festival ‘Rang De Korea’ program on Saturday and Sunday at DLF Avenue, Saket to mark its 10th anniversary. In this, a large number of Korean artists gave their performances. Artists associated with Korean songs and music from Korea and India have impressed the audience with their skills stunned. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India Chang Jae-Bol and other dignitaries were present at the event.

