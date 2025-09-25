South Asian brands reshape the UK high street

Highlights:

Kay Beauty and Kulfi are now stocked in Space NK, marking South Asian brands’ entry into the UK high street.

Products are designed specifically for deeper skin tones, undertones, and brown-skin needs.

Launches are driven by social media engagement and demand from the UK’s South Asian diaspora.

These brands provide both functional products and cultural representation, filling gaps left by legacy beauty lines.

The presence of South Asian brands encourages other beauty companies to expand shade ranges and embrace inclusivity.

The presence of South Asian brands on the UK high street is reshaping the beauty landscape. For years, beauty aisles in the country offered limited shade ranges and narrow representations of identity. That picture is now shifting, as brands such as Kay Beauty and Kulfi enter mainstream stores like Space NK. Their arrival is not a passing trend but a response to clear consumer demand, particularly from the UK’s South Asian diaspora.

South Asian Brands at Space NK

In September 2025, Space NK confirmed that it would stock Kay Beauty, offering a curated collection of nearly 200 products. This marked the brand’s first expansion outside India. Kulfi, another leading name in the segment, also joined the retailer’s offering. The decision means that South Asian brands now stand alongside established global players on one of Britain’s most visible beauty platforms.

This development signals a broader change in the UK high street. Where once deeper skin tones were overlooked, the arrival of South Asian brands ensures that consumers now have access to concealers, foundations, and kajal pencils specifically designed for brown skin.

Why South Asian Brands Matter

For decades, UK beauty retailers offered limited product ranges. Consumers with deeper skin tones often struggled to find suitable matches, particularly in concealers that either appeared too ashy or failed to capture golden undertones. Kajal pencils, widely used across South Asian households, were also underrepresented or ineffective in mainstream offerings.

The new wave of South Asian brands addresses these gaps directly. Kulfi, for example, provides a 21-shade concealer range and long-lasting kajal designed with the climate and undertones of brown skin in mind. Kay Beauty brings hydrating foundations and an extensive SKU portfolio that caters specifically to South Asian consumers. These products go beyond representation; they deliver on functionality, correcting years of neglect in the industry.

Demand From the Diaspora

The 2021 census recorded 5.5 million people from Asian ethnic groups in England and Wales. This demographic, combined with high levels of engagement on social media, created strong demand for beauty solutions tailored to South Asian needs.

The rise of South Asian brands in the UK is not accidental. It is the result of years of visible consumer dissatisfaction with mainstream products, online advocacy through swatches and reviews, and a willingness to support brands that prioritize inclusivity. Space NK’s decision reflects both cultural awareness and clear commercial logic, as retailers respond to real sales data and search trends.

Voices From the Industry

Katrina Kaif, founder of Kay Beauty, described her motivation for creating the brand:

“I felt that the beauty industry and the beauty advertising around us could be more inclusive… creating Kay Beauty wasn’t so much seeing a gap in the market, but rather a passion for building this community. We saw such an encouraging response when we launched in the GCC … And in the UK, with its vibrant South Asian community and evolved beauty market, I think Kay Beauty has the chance to connect in an exciting way.”

Her remarks underline how South Asian brands see their role not only in business but also in community building.

Writer Sidra Imtiaz also captured the sentiment, describing Kay Beauty as a “glittery, sparkly amalgamation” of her identity. For many, seeing South Asian brands in flagship retail windows is not just about purchasing lipstick or foundation—it is about recognition and belonging.

Cultural and Commercial Impact

The entry of South Asian brands to the UK high street mirrors earlier shifts in global beauty, such as the introduction of Korean beauty (K-beauty). While K-beauty brought new philosophies and routines to the West, the impact of South Asian products is different. These brands do not promote a new trend but instead bring visibility to a long-standing diaspora and its cultural beauty practices.

By appearing in mainstream stores rather than specialist outlets, South Asian brands integrate cultural identity into the broader consumer landscape. This visibility has commercial benefits for retailers, but it also carries symbolic value for consumers who feel included for the first time in mass-market beauty spaces.

The Future of South Asian Brands in the UK

Industry experts suggest that the success of these launches will depend on sustained product performance, pricing strategies, and long-term consumer engagement. For now, their arrival is being treated as both a cultural milestone and a business opportunity.

Retailers like Space NK are positioning themselves as leaders in inclusivity, but the ultimate test will be whether South Asian brands can maintain relevance and continue to scale. As demand for diverse shade ranges and inclusive product lines grows, their presence may encourage other companies to expand offerings and re-examine what inclusivity in beauty really means.