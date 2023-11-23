11.1 C
London
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsSouth Asia presenting investment opportunities: diplomat
UK News

South Asia presenting investment opportunities: diplomat

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Pakistan news

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...
Headline Story

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...
Headline Story

Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

NET migration to the UK hit a record high...
UK News

RSPCA expects ‘winter crisis’ as animal abandonments rise

The RSPCA is preparing for a ‘winter crisis,’ due...
News

Maldives leader wants Indian troops out

THE president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, formally requested...

INDIA’S high commissioner to the UK has called on British businesses to make good of the opportunities south Asian economies are presenting.

Vikram Doraiswami said India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal were moving forward through regional integration to drive growth which the UK “is poised to benefit from”.

“It’s well being said that in the context of business, follow the money. The money trail today… is very much in Asia, in particular around South Asia,” he said at the Asian Business Awards event in London on Wednesday (22).

As the UK was looking for new partnerships to anchor future growth, “I believe there is no better destination for British Indian businesses or British Asian businesses than in the subcontinent, more particularly in India,” the senior diplomat said.

Referring to India’s success in fintech and manufacturing, he said, “There is a niche and opportunity for every business to succeed in India”.

He said the trade between India and the UK which currently stood at £37 billion was “poised for a significant increase” once the free trade negotiations between the two countries were brought to “finality”.

Doraiswami also credited British Asian businesses for strengthening UK-India relations.

“We have long spoken of our diaspora being part of a living bridge. But… a living bridge is sustained not just by people, but by the activities that they undertake, by the businesses they do, and by the value they bring to both countries. If we look at that part of the picture, I think our relationship today… is the strongest ever historically.”

There were “great” stories of Asian businesses that “have known how best to invest both with the heart and with the head,” he said, citing the example of an Asian businessman who correctly betted on India to win the 1983 Cricket World Cup despite odds heavily stacked against the team.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Prince William ducks question on ‘bank balance’
Next article
RSPCA expects ‘winter crisis’ as animal abandonments rise

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

Pakistan news 0
A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

Headline Story 0
THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...

Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

Headline Story 0
NET migration to the UK hit a record high...

Popular

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

Pakistan news 0
A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

Headline Story 0
THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...

Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

Headline Story 0
NET migration to the UK hit a record high...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc