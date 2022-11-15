The latest offering from Rajshri, one of the most respected film production houses in India, promises to warm our hearts this winter by taking us to the Himalayas.

Uunchai is the story of friendship, adventure, and reaching one’s own heights in the course of life. The story tackles many aspects of life that we all will experience at some stage, whether it’s the challenges of getting older, a love lost, marriage, children, or one’s public persona versus the real person.

Presenting relationships within a family and how to live with dignity, understanding, love, and respect is nothing new for Sooraj Barjatya, that’s what his films are all about. However, he moves out of his comfort zone for Uunchai. He has shot in outdoor locations such as Nepal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Barjatya is more discerning of family dynamics in the present day. Moving on from the big, extended family drama, Barjatya shows that family can come in smaller denominations. Family can also be a group of friends and all the challenges that come with those relationships.

Although this is not a love story, it is a story of love – love and romance of a couple in a long-term marriage, love for parents, love for children, love between friends, love for nature, a love affair with the great mountains.

Barjatya peels away the layers and shows us the unhealthy, arrogant, negative aspects of intertwined relationships, but that by being true and honest, first with oneself and then with others, we can respect ourselves and be respected by others.

With Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra, the cast is a powerhouse of talent.

Barjatya has drawn the best performances from this stellar cast.

The soundtrack is by Amit Trivedi, lyrics are by Irshad Kamil, and background score by George Joseph.

The cinematography, visuals and digital effects are lush, sharp and sleek, as is the editing. It makes watching the magnificent scenes of the cities of India, the road trip and the Himalayan range a true pleasure and so real. One feels as if we are living this journey with the characters.

The song ‘ye jivan hain’, from the 1972 Rajshri film Piya Ka Ghar, starring Jaya Bhaduri, plays on many occasions during the film, as if to signify that we may not have all the answers in life for situations that occur, but this is life and we must face our apprehensions.

Barjatya says he feels a responsibility to bring stories to audiences that will enlighten, entertain and encourage love and peace among all, without causing offence to anyone. He lives by his late grandfather Tarachand Barjatya’s motto of reaching the heights of love and the depths of relationships with respect and dignity. This ethos is being passed on to the next generation of Barjatyas who will carry the renowned, respected, and revered mantle of Rajshri Film Productions. Avnish Barjatya, son of Sooraj Barjatya is the one to look out for. He is set to make his directorial debut in the coming year, under the loving, watchful eye of his father.

While many of us may not be able to climb the Himalayas, we all have our own Himalayan journey of life that we need to conquer. Watch Uunchai and be inspired.