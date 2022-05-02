Sony Pictures International Productions has picked up the rights to adapt Indian novelist Chetan Bhagat’s 2016 book One Indian Girl for the silver screen. The Hindi-language adaptation will go into development later this year.

One Indian Girl revolves around a high-profile female financier who is both intelligent and successful. However, when it comes to matters of the heart, she finds it difficult to find love. The novel broke pre-sale records on Amazon India when it was launched.

This is not the first time a Chetan Bhagat book is headed for a silver screen adaptation. The author has nine novels to his credit, and most of them have been adapted into films. Some of them include 3 Idiots (based on his debut novel, Five Point Someone), 2 States, and the award-winning hit Kai Po Che (based on The Three Mistakes of My Life). He was involved in the scriptwriting of Kai Po Che and Half Girlfriend.

“As the film market continues to boom in India, we’re continuously looking for exciting content that stands out from both a creative and cultural perspective, and we’re thrilled to adapt and produce Chetan Bhagat’s book for the big screen,” said Shebnem Askin, co-head of SPIP.

“It is always exciting when a story you have written is interpreted cinematically. The fact that SPIP has acquired the film adaptation rights to ‘One Indian Girl is particularly promising because this is the studio behind some of the biggest films of our times. This story has both a national and international appeal and I cannot wait to see it on the big screen,” said Bhagat in a statement.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.