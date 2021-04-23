In the last one year, Sonu Sood has been very helpful to people during the pandemic. A couple of weeks ago, he took the Covid-19 vaccine and even started a vaccination drive named Sanjeevani.

However, a few days ago, the actor was tested positive for Covid-19. But today, Sonu has tested negative and he took to Twitter to inform his fans about it.

He tweeted, “Tested: COVID-19 Negative.”

While informing his fans that he has been tested positive, the actor had tweeted a note which read, “Hi everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember, I’m always there for you all.”

Well, even during his quarantine period, Sonu was very active on social media and was trying his best to help people with hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders and other things.

From the past couple of days, he has been tweeting about the requests he was getting, and how much he could help people. He had tweeted, “Oxygen, Remdesivir and Beds. Morning to mid night to next morning. Just these 3 words. Sometimes I pass n sometimes I fail. But I will keep trying. God bless you all. Iam with you.”