Sonu Sood, who has been actively helping people ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2020, has tested positive for the virus. The actor took to social media to inform his fans about his diagnosis.

“Covid – positive. Mood & spirit – super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care, but don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all,” he wrote in his message.

Talking to a publication, the actor said, “I am not going out but I have got time to do more social work from home on phone. I will always strive for the happiness of the people.”

He added, “Frankly speaking, the kind of work I have been doing to help the poor and needy needs me to meet people and even travel, else that work will not happen. Wherever I went, there were several people waiting to meet me; I couldn’t avoid interacting with them. Of course, I have always worn a mask but this disease has no answers; it is happening to many of those who have been very careful.”

On the work front, Sonu Sood has three films each in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in the pipeline. In Yash Raj Films’ historical drama Prithviraj, he plays a pivotal role alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. Thamezharasan, directed by Babu Yogeswaran, will be his next offering in Tamil.

The actor also plays an important role in the much-awaited Telugu film Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is being jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. It also stars Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde in principal characters.

