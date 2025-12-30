Sonam Bajwa defends Housefull 5 bollywood debut, cites Alia Bhatt’s early career as reference

Punjabi film star Sonam Bajwa has addressed the criticism surrounding her Bollywood debut in Housefull 5, stating clearly that she stands by her decision and does not regret taking on the role. While the film achieved strong box-office numbers, it also attracted criticism for its portrayal of women, with some viewers and commentators arguing that female characters were presented largely for glamour rather than substance.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Sonam Bajwa said she respects differing opinions but believes her debut choice should be viewed in context. She emphasized that commercial Hindi cinema has long included films where women play lighter or more decorative roles, particularly in large-scale ensemble comedies. “People are entitled to their opinions,” she said, underlining that such portrayals are not a new phenomenon in mainstream Bollywood.

Sonam Bajwa on Choosing Housefull 5 as Her First Hindi Film

Sonam Bajwa explained that she entered Housefull 5 with full awareness of what the project involved. As a franchise film led by established male stars including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, she knew the narrative focus would not center on her character. According to Sonam Bajwa, the film was never meant to be a showcase of individual performances but rather a collective entertainment-driven project.

For Sonam Bajwa, the opportunity to work alongside experienced actors and gain visibility in Hindi cinema outweighed concerns about the size of her role. She described the decision as a strategic first step into Bollywood rather than a statement meant to define her acting range. She noted that visibility, networking, and understanding how the Hindi film industry operates are important elements for actors transitioning from regional cinema.

Sonam Bajwa Responds to Criticism of Women’s Roles

Addressing criticism about the representation of women in Housefull 5, Sonam Bajwa acknowledged that such conversations are valid but should also consider the genre and format of the film. She pointed out that ensemble comedies often rely on exaggerated characters and broad humor, which can limit the depth given to individual roles, especially female ones.

Sonam Bajwa also spoke more broadly about the challenges faced by women in Bollywood. She said the industry often requires female actors to wait longer for roles that truly test their abilities. According to her, many actresses have to accept smaller but high-visibility roles early in their careers while gradually working toward more substantial opportunities. She emphasized that patience and resilience are often essential for long-term success.

Sonam Bajwa Cites Alia Bhatt’s Early Career as an Example

To support her perspective, Sonam Bajwa referenced Alia Bhatt’s career trajectory. She noted that despite Alia Bhatt’s widely recognized talent, her debut in Student of the Year featured her in a conventional and glamorous role. Over time, Alia Bhatt went on to establish herself as a serious performer through a series of critically acclaimed and performance-driven films.

Sonam Bajwa said this progression demonstrates that early career choices do not necessarily define an actor’s future. She believes that with consistent effort and thoughtful project selection, actors can reshape public perception and expand their range. In her view, Alia Bhatt’s journey shows how patience and strategic decision-making can lead to long-term credibility and success.

Sonam Bajwa on Comedy as a Demanding Genre

Sonam Bajwa also defended comedy as a genre, noting that it is often underestimated. She said comic roles require strong timing, awareness, and discipline, even when the character appears limited on paper. For Sonam Bajwa, Housefull 5 provided an opportunity to demonstrate her screen presence and adaptability within a high-pressure, commercial environment.

She added that working on a large-scale Bollywood production helped her better understand the demands of Hindi cinema, from shooting schedules to performance expectations. According to Sonam Bajwa, these experiences are valuable stepping stones, especially for actors entering the industry from regional film backgrounds.

Sonam Bajwa Looks Ahead to Performance-Driven Roles

Fresh off winning a National Award for her Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa, Sonam Bajwa remains optimistic about her future in Bollywood. She revealed that her upcoming Hindi project, Ek Deewani Ki Deewaniyat, will present her in a more intense and performance-oriented role, offering audiences a different side of her acting abilities.

Confident about her path forward, Sonam Bajwa said she believes her Bollywood journey is only beginning. She remains focused on building a body of work that balances visibility with meaningful performances. For Sonam Bajwa, Housefull 5 was not an endpoint but a starting point, one that she views as a necessary and deliberate step toward long-term growth in Hindi cinema.