While her maiden streaming show Fallen is yet to premiere, Sonakshi Sinha has signed on to topline two more digital projects. Buzz has it that the Dabangg (2010) actress plays a pivotal part in the high-profile web series Heera Mandi, backed by eminent filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has also greenlighted a digital film called Bulbul Tarang, which director Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) is directing.

Not much else is known about Bulbul Tarang at the moment. However, a source in the know tells a publication that it is a satirical social drama film which revolves around the issue of dowry and the horrific implications of the same. Sinha plays a happy-go-lucky girl in the film.

“It is a social drama majorly in the satire zone that revolves around dowry and the horrific implications of the same. Sonakshi plays a carefree happy-go-lucky girl from a small town, who sets out to bring a change and reform the social prejudices that exist in her town and community. It is a coming-of-age film and when Sonakshi was approached for the same, the actress loved the script and her role. The whole idea touched her heart and she immediately said yes to the same,” divulges the source.

The source goes on to add that the film will mostly be shot in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. “The modalities have been worked out. The team is waiting for the Covid restrictions to ease out a bit and then lock dates for the shoot. It will mostly be shot somewhere in UP,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha is waiting for the release of her next film Bhuj: The Pride of India. Also starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, the war-drama is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping theatrical release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

