West Yorkshire Police, investigating the disappearance of Somaiya Begum from Bradford, said a man has been rearrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found.

Extensive enquiries were carried out since Begum, 20, had been reported missing from Bradford on June 26, the force said.

The body, found near Fitzwilliam Street on Wednesday evening, was yet to be formally identified but Begum’s family was informed of the development.

The 52-year-old man, who is currently in custody, was arrested on June 29 and was released on bail.

The spot where the body was found was cordoned off and forensic examinations continued, police said.

The force thanked the community for assisting the investigation, the BBC reported.

Local councillor Riaz Ahmed said it was unusual for Begum to be away from home for such a long time.

“The community has been deeply affected. This is not something that happens regularly, it’s out of the blue, especially for young women – they are afraid. This is the last thing we want. We don’t want anybody in fear and not venturing out,” he told ITV.