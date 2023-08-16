24.2 C
London
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsSolicitor struck off for concealing drink-drive convictions
UK News

Solicitor struck off for concealing drink-drive convictions

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

British Muslims raise concerns over debanking impact

SEVERAL British Muslims have raised concerns about debanking making...
UK News

Lord Patten’s son-in-law convicted for shooting at Indian restaurant

THE son-in-law of Lord Patten of Barnes, the former...
Bangladesh News

Torrential rain causes chaos in Bangladesh, at least 55 killed

AT LEAST 55 people have been killed and more...
Entertainment

Ricky Kej calls meeting Modi for first time a ‘life-changing experience’

Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician, Ricky Kej, who recently came up...
Entertainment

Grammy winner Arooj Aftab conferred with Pride of Pakistan Award

Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, who won her first Grammy...

A seasoned solicitor has been struck off from legal practice after failing to disclose previous drink-drive convictions to two new employers and engaging in dishonest behaviour, according to a report.

A solicitor for two decades, Neelash Mehta, 52, was dishonest with two different firms and sought to conceal his wrongdoing, the solicitors disciplinary tribunal has ruled, adding that was motivated by ‘self-preservation’.

As reported by The Law Society Gazette, it was also discovered that Mehta had violated the expenses policy of one firm and had operated his vehicle on at least four occasions while under disqualification.

Mehta was found to have hidden a series of drink-drive convictions. In 2016, while a member of the national firm TLT, he was convicted of driving with excess alcohol, resulting in a 12-month driving ban.

Subsequently, in another incident two years later, he committed the same offence, leading to a disqualification from holding a driving license for 40 months.

During this period of disqualification, Mehta submitted declarations to his subsequent employer, the national practice Ashfords, on expense claim forms.
These declarations, affirming his possession of a valid driving license, insurance, and MOT certificate, allowed him to claim mileage expenses totalling £46.80 and £17.10.

However, investigations revealed that Mehta was well aware of his driving disqualification at the time he signed these forms. Later, Mehta informed Ashfords that his wife had driven the vehicle on both occasions and chose not to disclose his disqualification to the HR department, considering it a personal matter unrelated to his work.

In 2020, Mehta’s company, Kaelaar Limited, of which he was the sole director, entered a contract for services with the remote working firm Keystone. In this contract, Mehta falsely claimed that he had not been convicted of any criminal offences and had not been subjected to disciplinary proceedings or investigations by previous firms or the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). The tribunal heard that none of these assertions were true.

Later, Mehta claimed that he had not thoroughly read the contract apart from the remuneration aspects. However, the tribunal dismissed this claim, noting that Mehta, an experienced legal professional, routinely scrutinised contracts as part of his daily responsibilities, the report said.

The tribunal said, ‘[Mehta] wished to maintain his reputation and income at Ashfords and did not want to jeopardise his ability to continue to earn money with Keystones.

‘His actions were planned. He knew when he signed the expense forms that the declarations he made were untrue. He also knew, having read the contract, that the warranties that he gave to Keystones were also untrue.’

The tribunal concluded that there were no extraordinary factors that would save him from being struck off and further directed him to cover costs amounting to £27,000.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Public artwork in Leicester to commemorate arrival of Ugandan Asians
Next article
Lord Patten’s son-in-law convicted for shooting at Indian restaurant

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

British Muslims raise concerns over debanking impact

Headline Story 0
SEVERAL British Muslims have raised concerns about debanking making...

Lord Patten’s son-in-law convicted for shooting at Indian restaurant

UK News 0
THE son-in-law of Lord Patten of Barnes, the former...

Torrential rain causes chaos in Bangladesh, at least 55 killed

Bangladesh News 0
AT LEAST 55 people have been killed and more...

Popular

British Muslims raise concerns over debanking impact

Headline Story 0
SEVERAL British Muslims have raised concerns about debanking making...

Lord Patten’s son-in-law convicted for shooting at Indian restaurant

UK News 0
THE son-in-law of Lord Patten of Barnes, the former...

Torrential rain causes chaos in Bangladesh, at least 55 killed

Bangladesh News 0
AT LEAST 55 people have been killed and more...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc