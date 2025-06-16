Game On: Boost Engagement with Soft2Bet’s MEGA Gamification Engine

What is MEGA by Soft2Bet?

Soft2Bet’s motivational engineering gaming application (MEGA) is a modular, gamification-based engine that integrates seamlessly with existing casino and sportsbook platforms. Introduced in 2023, it’s designed to enhance user interaction, maximise retention, and increase profitability.

Key features

Tournaments : ‘Cup’ and ‘Colossus’ tournaments promote competition through leaderboards.

: ‘Cup’ and ‘Colossus’ tournaments promote competition through leaderboards. Challenges : Encourage repeat play (e.g., complete five bets in 24 hours).

: Encourage repeat play (e.g., complete five bets in 24 hours). Bonus shops : Players can exchange earned points for prizes.

: Players can exchange earned points for prizes. Seasonal engines: Campaigns themed around events or holidays.

Each feature is fully customisable and compliant with regional regulations. As of 2024, MEGA is also available as a standalone solution, expanding its flexibility and reach.

2024 performance results

Soft2Bet’s 2024 growth report demonstrates MEGA’s robust and consistent performance. Key metrics include a 65% increase in net gaming revenue (NGR), a 400% surge in player screen time, and a 45–50% rise in average revenue per user. Deposits rose by 50%, while retention rates improved by 80–90%.

The 2024 report also revealed that the company doubled its EBITDA, experienced a significant rise in consolidated revenue, and successfully launched MEGA campaigns with a major European operator. These figures confirm that MEGA continues to be a powerful growth engine within the company’s portfolio.

Why gamification works

Gamification appeals to core psychological motivators:

Achievement : Progress through unlockable goals

: Progress through unlockable goals Reward : Earn immediate and meaningful bonuses

: Earn immediate and meaningful bonuses Engagement : Return visits driven by dynamic experiences

: Return visits driven by dynamic experiences Social proof: Compete on leaderboards and share achievements

It turns passive play into an interactive, rewarding experience.

Real-world examples

Soft2Bet has delivered a series of successful, high-engagement campaigns:

Christmas engine: Included festive challenges and visual game maps. Bonus dice tool: Used to re-engage inactive users through gamified CRM strategies.

In 2024, Soft2Bet enhanced MEGA with AI-driven tools for personalised game suggestions and promotions, further increasing user satisfaction and operational efficiency.

How to launch a MEGA campaign

Here’s a simple guide to deploying MEGA:

Integrate MEGA via API Set clear KPIs (e.g. increase deposits or playtime) Design tournaments and challenges Activate bonus shops Theme campaigns by season Segment audiences and set behavioural triggers Track data and optimise on the go

Soft2Bet’s dedicated support team assists clients through strategy and implementation.

Competitive advantages for operators

Personalised content increases time spent on platform

No need for added acquisition spending

Highly scalable and adaptable across markets

Reinforces responsible gaming with controlled reward loops

In 2024, Soft2Bet’s gamification strategy led to a 322% increase in award nominations and a 233% rise in wins, cementing its reputation as a leader in the field.

Company snapshot

Founded : 2016 by Uri Poliavich

: 2016 by Uri Poliavich Licences : 19 across 12 global jurisdictions

: 19 across 12 global jurisdictions Awards : 2023 Global Gaming Awards EMEA – Product Launch of the Year (MEGA), plus 10 more awards in 2024

: 2023 Global Gaming Awards EMEA – Product Launch of the Year (MEGA), plus 10 more awards in 2024 Investment : €50 million fund launched for further innovation

: €50 million fund launched for further innovation New markets in 2024 : Ontario, Mexico, Sweden (B2C); Greece and Romania (B2B); entry plans for New Jersey and Spain

: Ontario, Mexico, Sweden (B2C); Greece and Romania (B2B); entry plans for New Jersey and Spain CSR: Launched nine initiatives in 2024, donating €821,000 to 34 NGOs

Why MEGA matters

Soft2Bet’s MEGA platform brings a fresh, high-performing approach to player engagement. With flexible tools, measurable outcomes, and proven success across global operators, MEGA is redefining gamification in the iGaming industry.

For full details and to partner with Soft2Bet, visit the Soft2Bet connections page on Gambling Insider.