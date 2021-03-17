Actor Dev Patel is all set to make his directorial debut with a movie titled Monkey Man. A few days ago, it was revealed that Netflix has acquired the rights of the film which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala in a pivotal role.

Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about the project and spoke about shooting it during the pandemic.

Sobhita said, “I had auditioned for it almost five years ago and I got a call back in a few days for a screen test with Dev. I remember, it was on the day I was leaving for the Cannes Film festival with my first film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). All these years later and many turns in the journey of the film and our individual lives later, looks like we belonged with each other all along. What appealed to me about the project is that it’s a collaborative spirit, a young and rather eccentric approach to the story and most certainly the people involved. I knew it would be special from the get go. I really enjoyed my character’s tender dilemmas; they were as glamorous as sorrowful.”

Talking about shooting during the pandemic, the actress stated, “This is the closest I have been to my own self, my family and my pursuits. I shot for Monkey Man during a global health crisis, which has its share of inconveniences but that aside, I didn’t find my journey during the film particularly challenging or difficult. I enjoyed every second of the ride.”

With Monkey Man, Sobhita will make her international debut. Talking about it, she said, “It is the greatest era for potent crossovers in all fields, I am very inspired by the many hard workers who stand tall globally. I am too much of a wayfarer to feel bogged down by expectations on any front. It’s a short, short life, you know? Gratitude and passion will light my path.”

Apart from Monkey Man, Sobhita has many interesting films in her kitty like Ponniyin Selvan (Tamil), Major (Telugu/Hindi), Kurup (Malayalam), and Sitara (Hindi). She will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series Made In Heaven season 2.