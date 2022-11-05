Sobhita Dhulipala, who was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 (2022), has shared an update on her upcoming film The Monkey Man, which marks her foray into Hollywood.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture from the dubbing studio where she can be seen dubbing for the much-anticipated film. “#Dub #MonkeyMan,” she wrote in the caption.

The Monkey Man marks Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut. It also stars him as the male lead alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Sharlto Copley, and Sikander Kher.

Speaking about the film, Dhulipala had earlier said in an interview, “I had auditioned for it almost five years ago and I got a call back in a few days for a screen test with Dev. I remember it was on the day I was leaving for the Cannes Film festival with my first film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016).”

She went on to add, “All these years later and many turns in the journey of the film and our individual lives, looks like we belonged with each other all along. What appealed to me about the project is its collaborative spirit, a young and rather eccentric approach to the story, and most certainly the people involved. I knew it would be special from the get-go. I really enjoyed my character’s tender dilemmas; they were as glamorous as sorrowful.”

Talking about the film, a source had earlier said, “Monkey Man is a vibrant, thrilling, and above all entertaining story. The post-production patchwork happened in Mumbai and is completed now. Everything fell into place beautifully and the team is incredibly happy with the way it has shaped out.”

Meanwhile, Dhulipala is presently waiting for the premiere of her much-anticipated web series Made in Heaven Season 2 and her film The Night Manager.

