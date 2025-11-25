Smriti Mandhana deletes wedding posts as family health emergencies pause ceremonies

Highlights:

Smriti Mandhana removes all pre-wedding photos and videos from Instagram

Wedding ceremonies in Sangli paused after her father was hospitalized

Palash Muchhal’s sister Palak requests privacy for both families

Multiple health emergencies create stress on both sides

No new wedding date shared yet

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding events came to an abrupt pause over the weekend after a series of family medical emergencies disrupted the schedule. The cricketer deleted all haldi, mehndi, and sangeet posts from her Instagram, leaving only older photos with fiancé Palash Muchhal visible on her feed. The removal of the posts prompted immediate public speculation about the status of the Smriti Mandhana wedding.

The ceremonies for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were underway in Sangli, and most rituals had already taken place, with only the pheras remaining. The plan shifted suddenly when her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, experienced chest pain on the morning of November 23. He was taken to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli, where he was placed under observation for further evaluation.

Shortly after, fans noticed the missing wedding posts on Smriti Mandhana’s Instagram account. Although older posts featuring Palash remained, all recent ceremony-related uploads were taken down. The change led to widespread questions about whether the wedding had been postponed or if there were issues between the families. Palash Muchhal’s Instagram profile also showed only older posts, without any recent wedding images.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3)

What Palash Muchhal’s Family Said as Speculation Grew

With attention increasing online, misinformation and rumors began circulating. Trolls questioned the delay and targeted Palash Muchhal with criticism. His sister, singer Palak Muchhal, released a brief clarification to address the situation.

“Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We request you all to respect the privacy of both families during this sensitive time.”

The pressure did not stop with public speculation. According to Palash Muchhal’s mother, Amita Muchhal, he became distressed after hearing about Shrinivas Mandhana’s condition. She said Palash broke down and experienced elevated stress levels, leading to his brief hospitalization. She also said he told the family he did not want the wedding to continue until “uncle gets better.”

The statement underscored how the Smriti Mandhana wedding delay resulted from circumstances affecting both families equally, rather than any disagreement.

How the Smriti Mandhana Wedding Paused in Final Hours

Smriti Mandhana’s manager confirmed that the cricketer prioritized her father’s medical needs before any remaining ceremonies. Doctors treating Shrinivas Mandhana reported slightly elevated cardiac enzymes, requiring additional monitoring and caution.

Meanwhile, Palash Muchhal was advised to rest indoors while recovering from stress-related symptoms. His mother said he had expected the wedding to be completed that evening and was “heartbroken” by the sudden halt.

The combined hospitalizations created a situation where neither family felt comfortable proceeding. As a result, all remaining wedding functions were quietly suspended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

Uncertainty Ahead for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal

At present, there is no update on a revised date for the Smriti Mandhana wedding. Both families have taken a step back from public communication as they focus on recovery and privacy. The series of health-related incidents has led to a subdued atmosphere, with no immediate plans announced.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have known each other for several years, although they kept their relationship largely private. Public awareness of their partnership increased only last year, following a few joint appearances. The engagement video recorded at the DY Patil Stadium remains one of the few personal posts still visible on Smriti Mandhana’s Instagram page. It is also one of the only wedding-related reminders that has not been removed during this pause in ceremonies.

For now, both families appear focused on stabilizing the health of their loved ones before taking any further steps toward resuming the wedding plans for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal.