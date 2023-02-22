A thick layer of smog, or smoke-induced fog, enveloped parts of the national capital of India on Wednesday (22).

Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 201, which is the ‘poor’ range, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Residents in Delhi woke up to foul air even as a thick haze reduced visibility in the wee hours.

Low visibility in the national capital and neighbouring areas disrupted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a statement on the disruption of flight services, saying, “Due to dense Fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for an updated flight. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the airport authority stated in another update at 6.30 am.

Domestic airlines SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara also took to social media to issue similar communication on flight disruptions and diversions.

