Six men were sentenced on by Bradford Crown Court this week for their part in violent disorder which led to the death of Bradford man Muhammed Mujahid Hussain.

On April 22, 2021, Mujahid Hussain, 19, was stabbed after an altercation in Bradford’s Duckworth Lane. He later passed away in the hospital.

According to West Yorkshire Police, eight men were charged in connection with the incident. Six men pleaded guilty in court and two others went on trial.

Prosecutor Jemima Stephenson told the court on Thursday (10) that Hussain was attacked when ‘serious violent disorder’ broke out between the groups.

Stephenson said that the parties had a falling out before the incident, and telephone records revealed ‘some aspect of planning for the confrontation’.

Members of both parties could be seen arriving at the location in vehicles captured on CCTV that evening, some carrying knives, sticks, and other weapons.

Judge Jonathan Gibson said that phone records between the groups confirmed ‘this wasn’t an incident that blew up at the scene’.

“The fact that various people attended with weapons does show that violence was anticipated. All engaged in some way or another in the violence that night. The fight took place during Ramadan when there were a number of people on the street and it had a significant impact on the community,” the judge is reported to have said.

Bradford men Saif Shah, 18, of West Park Road and Mujahid Shah, 20, of Sunrise Close, were sent to a young offenders institute for 13 months and 18 months, respectively. Another convict Danyal Majid, 19, of Hinchliffe Street was also sent to young offenders institute for eight months.

Zain Mahmood, 21, of Airedale College Terrace was given a suspended prison sentence of 15 months.

Javeed Khan, 21, of St Pauls Avenue was jailed for three months and Umar Shehzad, 25, of Nurser Lane was sent to prison for 21 months.

Reports said that a seventh accused in the incident will be sentenced next month.

“The death of Muhammed is another tragic reminder to us all of what can happen when knives are used in violent confrontations. His death was senseless and could so easily have been avoided. Knife crime can have terrible consequences and in this case has caused a young man to lose his life and left a family with a lifetime of grief,” said senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Vanessa Rolfe.

“I hope this sends a strong message that we will not tolerate violent disorder on our streets, and there are serious consequences for being part in these incidents. Our sympathies remain with Muhammed’s family for their tragic and needless loss.”