Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor was all set to release on 26th March 2021. However, the makers have decided to postpone the release date due to the elections in Tamil Nadu.

Producers KJR Studios tweeted, “#Doctor Your love & support kept us going thus far, requesting you to keep up the support a little bit longer! ❤️��� @Siva_Kartikeyan @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @SKProdOffl @priyankaamohan.”

In the note, they have written, “Doctor has been a wonderful experience from the word go, and your enthusiasm and love for the posters & songs have given us more energy. We were excited about bringing you the film on 26th of March, 2021. Owing to the elections, we will be postponing the release to a later, more suitable date. We’re taking this call keeping the best interests of our film, the upcoming elections and most importantly, the fans in mind. We are discussing a better release date with all the core members of the project and will announce it in a few days’ time. Until then, we request you to keep up the positivity and support you have showed Doctor from Day 1.We assure you; Doctor will be worth the wait!”

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor also stars Vinay Rai, Priyanka Mohan, and Yogi Babu.