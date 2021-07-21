Rumours were doing the rounds lately that popular actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was in contention to play the lead role of Sita in the much-awaited multilingual magnum-opus Sita: The Incarnation.

However, veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad who is writing the epic drama, told a leading digital publication that the team will soon announce a name for the important character. “We have not yet finalised who will play Sitamaa’s character. We will shortly announce a name,” he told the publication.

When the news of Khan being approached for the role of Sita hit the headlines, the makers faced severe backlash from netizens. On the other hand, some media outlets reported that the actress may not come onboard as the makers cannot afford her whopping renumeration. But when Prasad was asked if there was any truth to these stories, he denied, saying, “No, no, no.”

The report further stated that the makers are looking at roping in a fresh face as Sita. “When Deepika Chikhlia played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s serial Ramayan, the audiences were not familiar with her face. They willingly accepted her as Sita,” says a source.

To be directed by Alaukik Desai, Sita: The Incarnation is set to be mounted on a huge scale. According to the makers, the film will take audiences on a VFX based journey of “India’s mythological magnum opus.”

While Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is on board to pen the story and screenplay, along with Desai, Manoj Muntashir has been hired to write the film’s dialogues and lyrics.

Human Being Studio is bankrolling the project and the plan is to release it in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. More details are expected to arrive soon.

