Whenever you think of investing in mutual funds to get tax benefits, ELSS is the first term that comes to mind. Equity Linked Savings Schemes, popularly known as ELSS, are one of the financial instruments that can help in lowering your tax liability. The amount you invest in ELSS funds is eligible for deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act provided it is not more than Rs. 1.5 Lakh.

While there are many other approved securities, investing in ELSS funds comes with benefits like:

High returns as a major percentage of the funds go in equities

Short lock-in period of 3 years

Capital appreciation along with the tax-saving benefit

No entry or exit load

If you want to invest in ELSS funds, one common question that you might have in your mind is whether to choose SIP or take the lump sum route. You may hear some people saying that the returns on lump sum investment in ELSS funds are less volatile than choosing SIP. Similarly, others believe that average returns on the SIP option are better than investing a lump sum amount .

The right answer says that it hardly matters which way you go while investing in ELSS funds. In some cases, SIP triumphs over the lump sum option and vice versa, depending on the funds you choose. The next thing that matters is your investment objective and whether the expected returns would fulfill it. You can even ask for help from financial advisory firms, like FinEdge, to build an effective investment strategy.

Steps to Invest in ELSS Funds

Choose the Right Tax-Saving Scheme

In general, the choice of ELSS fund schemes is based on the returns you can expect. For instance, if there is one fund that gives an annual return of 20% while the other offers more than 30% returns, you would opt for the latter. Considering the other essential terms of the schemes, it can become difficult to predict and choose the best funds.

Select the Tax-Saving Plan

There are two primary plans that ELSS mutual funds come with – regular and tax-saving. Regular funds charge more as it includes the amount paid to the mutual fund distributor. On the other hand, the tax-saving option does not involve paying the distributors at all. Another difference between the two is their Net Asset Values (NAV).

Open a Bank Account

It is yet another essential step in the process of investing in ELSS funds. It is because the dividends you earn get credited into an account under your name.

Select an Intermediary

Managing your investments in ELSS funds is not an easy task. Although you can choose to connect with the selected company directly, selecting a reliable mutual fund distributor helps a lot. It takes the stress of managing the funds off your shoulders. You need not pay money to these distributors as they get their share of profit from the companies they work for.

Also, make sure the ELSS funds you choose are more advantageous for you than your distributor.

Other Important Features of ELSS Funds

There are two options of investing under ELSS funds:

Growth option wherein you get a lump sum amount at the end of the lock-in period Dividend option in which you get a fixed amount in installments during the lock-in period of three years