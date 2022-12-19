British crime drama television series Unforgotten, which initially hit the airwaves on ITV on 8 October 2015, has been entertaining the audience season after season. Recently actress Sinéad Keenan joined actor Sanjeev Bhaskar on the cast for the forthcoming S5 of the show following the tragic S4 finale and the death of DCI Cassie Stewart, played by Nicola Walker as DCI Jessica James.

At the beginning of 2022, the makers announced that Sinéad Keenan was onboard to replace Nicola Walker as the new lead for season 5 of Unforgotten. And now, the makers have treated fans with a first look at her new character DCI Jessica ‘Jessie’ James.

Her first look was first shared by TV Zone. Though the photo does not reveal much, it shows Jessie, wearing an all-black outfit, standing alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar’s popular returning character DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan as they look moodily into the camera.

According to ITV, Unforgotten 5 will pick up not long after the end of the last story as DCI James desperately attempts to make a good impression on her new colleagues as she tries to replace the big shoes left by Cassie Stuart. She and DI Khan are thrown into a murder investigation, following the discovery of remains inside a newly renovated property. The makers are yet to announce the official premiere date for the new season.

Not long after S4 came to an end, series creator Chris Lang and series star Sanjeev Bhaskar connected over coffee to begin discussing storylines for S5. “We had a coffee the other day and we talked about some stories. And of course, you would always do that with your leading actor because you want them to sign up to what you’re creating and you don’t want them to be unhappy about things,” Lang told a UK publication.

Meanwhile, Sinéad Keenan is known for portraying the role of werewolf Nina Pickering on BBC Three’s supernatural drama Being Human. The show also featured Aidan Turner and Russell Tovey on the cast.