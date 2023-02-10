After the worldwide success of the first two seasons, Bridgerton 3 is highly awaited by fans around the globe. While Netflix is yet to announce when the hit romance will return to entertain the audience again, Simone Ashley, who first appeared on screens as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, has spilled some beans on the forthcoming season.

Talking to Grazia, Ashley said that the third season will focus on a new side to Kate as she settles into her role as viscountess.

“I am really excited. What’s so special about Bridgeton is that every season there is a new focus on a new love story,” she said. “So, in season three, I am really excited for everyone to see Penelope and Collin’s love story unfold because it has been a long time coming.”

She added, “But I am equally as excited for everyone to see Kate settling into the Bridgerton family and a little bit more of her backstory as well.”

Ashley has received widespread acclaim for the portrayal of Kate Sharma in Bridgerton. Talking about how seeing other women of colour in the entertainment industry thrive, inspired her own journey. “I think it is really important for the entertainment industry – especially for women of colour – to just be like, “Look, we are a community, and let’s welcome each other in whether you have been in here for years, or if you are new, or wherever you have come from, we are here to do this together and to support each other. There is a seat at the table for all of us’’.”

When asked how important is it to her to take up characters that transcend stereotypes, the actress said, “It’s all I have ever wanted. When I wanted to be an actress – I just wanted to be an actress. So, I was I never wanted to play stereotypes. That’s why it is so important for the entertainment industry to create roles that are authentic.”

