Simba Nagpal has always impressed audiences with his performances. He is currently winning hearts with his terrific performance in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama show Naagin 6. The actor plays the character of army officer Rishabh Gujral on the show and has been spreading smiles, and sunshine by using social media to spread messages of optimism and life motivation.

The popular actor, who is known for his phenomenal acting talent, good looks, and million-dollar smile, seems to be knowing well the power of social media, and how he uses it as a platform to help spread positivity to his followers.

Simba, who recently earned the tag of the most dignified contestant in the Bigg Boss history, along with fresh pictures from the shooting set of Naagin 6 shares captions that are not just pleasant to read but also motivating for his fans. We compiled some of the words he’s written that proved to serve as daily motivation for his social media following.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously. Know went to laugh at yourself, and find a way to laugh at obstacles that inevitably present themselves”

“It’s burning down, it’s burning high, but when ashes fall, the legends rise”

“Those days are gone, still I’m whistling that same old song. My weapon was wrapped in burlap but now it’s drawn. So, I am gonna be strong, and prove you all wrong”

“Feed your soul with pleasant nothings, because ‘nothing’ matters”

“Being thankful doesn’t mean you stop dreaming”

Well, it just goes to show that the actor isn’t just blessed with good looks, but has been endowed with great writing skills as well that can inspire readers. The actor also looks forward to exploring more mediums of creativity such as music and direction in the coming years in the industry.