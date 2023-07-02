A SIKH Second World War veteran has been honoured with the Points of Light award which recognises people making a change in their community.

Rajindar Singh Dhatt, who received the award from prime minister Rishi Sunak at a Downing Street UK-India reception on Wednesday (28), said the recognition inspired him to continue making meaningful contributions to society, “even as I near my 102nd birthday”.

Dhatt, one of the last surviving Sikh soldiers who fought in the Second World War has run the ‘Undivided Indian Ex-Servicemen’s Association’ to help bring together British-Indian veterans.

Born in India in 1921, he joined the British-Indian Army and moved up the ranks, being promoted to Havildar Major (Sergeant Major) in 1943. He was later drafted to the Far East campaign to fight in Kohima in northeast India to support the Allied Forces and help break through the Japanese defences. After the war, he returned to India before settling in Hounslow with his family in 1963.

The association recently created an online community for veterans, sharing articles about personal stories and opportunities to connect.

Dhatt continues to speak at memorial events and work with charities including the ‘Royal British Legion’ and the ‘Taxi Charity for Military Veterans’.

He said it was an “immense honour” to receive the recognition from the prime minister who he appreciated for acknowledging the impact of the association.

“The journey of establishing this organisation was driven by a deep sense of duty as an ex-serviceman and the vision of fostering unity, support, and camaraderie,” he said.

“This award serves as a testament to the tireless efforts of countless individuals who have contributed to the success and growth of the association over the years. Their unwavering commitment and selfless service has played a pivotal role in bringing about positive change in the lives of our ex-servicemen and their families.