Sikh Green Card holder with brain tumor denied medical care in US detention

Highlights:

Paramjit Singh, 48, a US green card holder, has been detained by US immigration since July 30

He suffers from a brain tumor and a heart condition and has reportedly been denied proper medical care

ICE cited a 1999 phone misuse conviction and an alleged 2008 forgery case, which the family disputes

A private investigator found no record of the 2008 forgery case, suggesting possible mistaken identity - Advertisement -

Bond of $10,000 approved by an immigration judge was blocked by ICE

Singh’s second brain tumor surgery has been delayed due to detention

Limited phone access makes communication with family difficult

Paramjit Singh, a 48-year-old Sikh man and long-time US resident, has been detained by US immigration authorities for more than two months. Singh, who suffers from a brain tumor and a heart condition, has reportedly been denied adequate medical care during his detention. His family has raised concerns over alleged medical neglect and what they describe as wrongful charges.

Singh has held a US green card since 1994 and lives in Indiana with his wife and two children, all US citizens. The family operates a chain of gas stations. He was detained on July 30 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport while returning from a trip to India and has been held at a Clay County detention center in Indiana since then.

Detention Linked to Old Cases, Family Disputes Accuracy

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has cited two old criminal cases as the basis for Singh’s detention. One case involves a 1999 conviction for using a public phone without payment, and the other is an alleged 2008 forgery in Illinois. Singh’s family and legal representatives maintain that there are no active cases against him and allege that immigration officials are using outdated or inaccurate charges to delay his release.

“Paramjit Singh is not getting the medical help he needs. He is only receiving basic check-ups,” his lawyer, Louis Angeles, told the BBC. ICE has not publicly responded to these allegations.

Impact on Health: Brain Tumor Treatment Delayed

Singh’s family reports that his health is deteriorating as a result of delayed medical care. His second brain tumor surgery, already scheduled prior to his detention, has been postponed, raising serious concerns about his condition. Limited access to phones has made communication difficult, adding to the family’s distress. Singh’s next court hearing is scheduled for October 14, as fears of deportation grow.

Family Claims Mistaken Identity

Kiran Virk, Singh’s niece, stated that he had previously traveled to India multiple times without immigration issues. On the day of his detention, the family waited for seven hours at the airport before learning about his arrest related to the 1999 phone case. Singh served 10 days in jail and paid a $4,137.50 fine at the time, but this conviction had prevented him from obtaining US citizenship.

Authorities have reportedly claimed that Singh still faces a one-and-a-half-year sentence, which the family insists is false. The alleged 2008 forgery case in Illinois is also disputed. A private investigator hired by Singh’s family reportedly found no criminal record under his name, indicating a possible case of mistaken identity.

Legal Challenges and Bond Denial

Although an immigration judge granted Singh release on a $10,000 bond, ICE reportedly cited the disputed forgery charge to block his release. Singh’s lawyer plans to challenge the detention in court and is seeking legal protections to prevent deportation, describing the situation as “unethical.”

Singh’s family emphasizes the urgency of proper medical attention, especially given his ongoing battle with a brain tumor and heart condition. They argue that prolonged detention without adequate treatment puts his life at risk.

Broader Context: Immigration Enforcement Concerns

Singh’s case occurs amid a broader crackdown on immigrants under President Donald Trump’s administration, which has vowed to deport what it calls the “worst of the worst.” Critics, however, argue that even long-term residents without serious criminal records are being targeted.

In a related case, the deportation of 73-year-old Harjit Kaur, a grandmother who had lived in the US for over 30 years, drew criticism and outrage within the Sikh community, highlighting concerns about immigration enforcement practices and their impact on health and family stability.

Urgent Need for Medical Attention

Paramjit Singh’s detention raises questions about medical care for immigrants with serious conditions such as brain tumors in US detention centers. Advocates argue for immediate intervention to ensure he receives necessary treatment while legal proceedings continue. His next court appearance on October 14 will determine whether he remains in detention or gains release, but his family continues to worry about his worsening health.