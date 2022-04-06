Actor Sikandar Kher has wrapped up filming for the last schedule of his upcoming thriller streaming show, Chidiya Udd. Set at MX Player, the series also features seasoned actor Jackie Shroff and Slumdog Millionaire (2008) actor Madhur Mittal in important roles.

Chidiya Udd is produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. Ravi Jadhav, who has previously directed Banjo (2016) in Hindi and Timepass duology in Marathi, has directed the series, which will soon be available for streaming on MX Player.

Sharing his experience of working on the series, Kher said in a statement, “Chidiya Udd will always be a special project for multiple reasons. Getting to work with such a talented team, especially Jaggu dada (Shroff) is definitely one of them.”

He went on to add, “Having said that, it is safe for me to say that I am going to miss being on set with my dream team given we have just wrapped up the last schedule of the shoot. The overall experience of working on this show has been beyond amazing and I hope that the audience loves it as much as we loved making it.”

Sikander Kher was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama film Sooryavanshi (2021) and Disney+ Hotstar’s family crime drama web series, Aarya 2 (2021) starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role.

In addition to Chidiya Udd, the actor is gearing up for his role in his Hollywood debut, Monkey Man, which also marks the directorial debut of The Green Knight (2021) star Dev Patel.

