The actor, known for his unique choices of roles in the recent past, has now taken things to another level.

Bollywood actor Sikandar Kher has signed on to star in a film based on surrogacy, piloted by the debutant director-duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal.

Singh and Wahal have commercially and critically successful movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela (2013) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) to their credit as writers. The two are known for leaving almost no scope for error when it comes to storytelling at its core.

Their debut film deals with a topic that needs the expertise of talented and hard-working individuals, thus comes in Monika Panwar, or better known as Guddi of Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega (2020) fame. She has been roped in to play the lead role alongside Sikandar Kher.

If sources are to be believed, Kher and Panwar have already started prepping up for their respective roles as their characters and the film’s subject both require a degree of research before the shoot commences.

Sikandar Kher was most recently seen in Aarya 2 (2021), the Ram Madhvani-directed streaming show that also starred Sushmita Sen. It received widespread acclaim for its powerful storytelling, deft direction, and terrific performances from the entire star cast. The makers are expected to announce Season 3 of the show soon.

Kher also stars in Hollywood actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man. The film is set to release in 2022.

