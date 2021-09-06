On 2nd September 2021, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack. The actor, who was ruling the small screen, was just 40 years old.

His family, friends and fans are devastated with his demise. On Monday (06), his family shared a statement which read, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever!”

“Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family,” the statement further read.

Sidharth was one of the biggest names in the Television industry. He had also featured in Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

The actor’s last appearance was on Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

Recently, during the Sunday ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar, the host of the show gave a tribute to Sidharth. He said, “This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts. Rest in peace, Sid Shukla, you shall be missed forever.”